Garrett announces Big Train passes
GARRETT — The Garrett High School athletic department has announced 2022-2023 Big Train passes are now available.
These passes will be available online only. This is the only way to buy Big Train passes for high school.
Go to the school district’s website, gkb.k12.in.us and click on “athletics.” From there, click on “buy tickets” in the upper right corner.
On the “purchase tickets” page, click “season passes” located on the right side. Select which tickets you want and add them to your cart. Be sure to enter your name and email address and proceed to payment.
To account for fees charged by EventLink, Garrett High School has reduced the cost of this year’s passes.
Family Big Train passes are for immediately family living in the same household only.
Admission to games will be handled via smart device.
Adult senior gold cards are still valid, including any new gold cards issued by the athletic department.
Elks golf outing set for Sept. 10
AUBURN — The Auburn Elks Lodge Roger and Joanne Wertenberger Memorial Golf Outing will take place Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Garrett Country Club. Registration is at 8:15 a.m. at the country club with tee time at 9 a.m.
The event will be a four-person scramble with proceeds benefiting Alliance Industries, formerly Wee Haven, and its capital campaign.
The cost is $80 per player. Singles are welcome and will be assigned to a team. The event is limited to 22 teams. Cart, snacks and lunch at the lodge is included. Lunch only is available for $15. A silent auction also will take place.
Tickets also are available for a drawing to win a “Wine, Dine, Drive Experience,” which will include a visit to a winery, dinner for two and being driven in a classic car. Tickets may be purchased at the Elks for $10 apiece.
Hole sponsorships are $150 and include lunch for two and a ticket for a grand prize drawing.
The golf sign-up deadline is Sept. 1 and the hole sponsorship deadline is Sept. 6.
Stop at the Elks Lodge, 311 E. 9th St., to sign up. Non-members are welcome. Lodge hours are 4-9 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday. The lodge also can be reached at 925-2110. The Elks are at 503(B) charity organization.
