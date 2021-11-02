When COVID-19 hit, it became evident food supply was one of the most underappreciated facets of our society. Hoosier meat packers and processors were there to support our local communities, but capacity and technology restrictions delayed their processes. It shed a light on many necessary changes.
In response, the Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) announced the Indiana Meat Processing Expansion & Development Grant Program.
ISDA received 60 applications requesting a total of more than $6.8 million. Through a competitive vetting process, ISDA was able to fund 40 family-owned businesses with nearly $3.8 million provided through the federal CARES Act fund.
Results were staggering. Through this investment, 135 additional full-time jobs were created. Between part-time and contract workers, 102 more jobs were created. The total positions created summed 237, a 25% increase in the industry.
Money distributed through this grant program was a one-to-one match on investments, which was used for equipment purchases, personal protective equipment, food safety equipment, facility upgrades, employee training and a variety of other necessities.
The Indiana Meat Packers & Processors Association still have further needs, including upgrades in equipment, expansion resources, additional use of e-commerce and new inspection processes.
Creating more jobs and upgrading the meat packers and processors facilities will allow our Hoosier farmers to get their meats to communities more quickly, which benefits all parties. I am thankful our state leaders invested in this industry, and I will continue to advocate for these businesses.
If you have any questions or concerns about this program, please feel free to contact my office at Senator.Kruse@iga.in.gov or (317) 233-0930.
