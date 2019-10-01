Officers arrest 15
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 15 people from Sept. 15-22, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
John Thomas, 45, of the 100 block of Newnam Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested Sept. 15 at 11:28 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Tammy Lovely, 47, of Butler was arrested Sept. 16 at 2:10 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Andrew Woehnker, 25, of the 100 block of South Cowen Street, Garrett, was arrested Sept. 16 at 4:54 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear on charges of assisting a criminal, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and refusal to identify self, a Class C misdemeanor.
Dakota Aikins, 22, of the 100 block of South Cowen Street, Garrett, was arrested Sept. 16 at 6:16 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; dealing in marijuana, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Krista Miler, 20, of the 300 block of West King Street, Garrett, was arrested Sept. 16 at 7:22 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; dealing in marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Mark Smith, 57, of the 6900 block of S.R. 1, Spencerville, was arrested Sept. 17 at 10:47 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on two charges of neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony.
Jamie Hellwig, 41, of the 200 block of South Bridge Street, Corunna, was arrested Sept. 18 at 5:39 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Kyle Yoquelet, 27, of the 5700 block of C.R. 11, Garrett, was arrested Sept. 18 at 11:27 a.m. by the Waterloo Police Department on a warrant charging him domestic battery as a Level 5 and Level 6 felony.
Chandra Ellis, 37, of the 600 block of 609 South Cowen Street, Garrett, was arrested Sept. 19 at 8:20 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Todd Wulff, 46, of the 3200 block of East Bellefontaine, Hamilton, was arrested Sept. 20 at 3:48 a.m. by the Butler Police Department on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Joe Combs, 42, of the 200 block of South Main Street, Avilla, was arrested Sept. 20 at 7:31 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor.
Brady Hagerman, 23, of Peters Street, Garrett, was arrested Sept. 20 at 7:31 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, and criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
Amy Brown-Nicholas, 31, of the 500 block of Washington Street, St. Joe, was arrested Sept. 20 at 7:31 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; theft, a Class A misdemeanor; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Corey Horn, 48, of the 1300 block of S.R. 8, Auburn, was arrested Sept. 20 at 8:52 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Timothy Coleman, 45, of the 1600 block of South Road, Garrett, was arrested Sept. 22 at 3:40 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor, and possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor.
