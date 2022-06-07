Garrett American
Legion Post 178
GARRETT — Garrett American Legion Post 178, 515 W. Fifth Ave., has announced these upcoming events:
Sons of the American Legion will serve broasted chicken beginning at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Russ Chandler will provide musical entertainment from 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Sons of the American Legion will host a cruise-in Friday. There is no entry fee. A commander’s trophy will be presented.
The band “Flyt Risk” will provide musical entertainment from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday.
Sons of the American Legion will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, June 13.
The American Legion will have its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 15.
Dick’s baby back ribs will be served Friday, June 17. Little Rock Express will provide musical entertainment from 7:30-10:30 p.m.
The legion will host a youth football fundraising event Saturday, June 18. Food will be available from 4-7 p.m., with T&R Dueling Pianos from 7-10 p.m.
Fraternal Order
of Eagles Aerie 1357
GARRETT — The Fraternal Order of Eagles, 220 S. Randolph St., has announced these events:
The Fraternal Order of Eagles will meet at 7 p.m. Monday.
The Eagles auxiliary will meet at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
There will be a food truck and live music from 5 p.m. to midnight Saturday.
VFW Post 1892
GARRETT — VFW Post 1892, 118 N. Cowen St., has announced these upcoming events:
There will be a VFW meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
