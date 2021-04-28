GARRETT — ILearn testing at Garrett has been met with little enthusiasm, according to J.E. Ober and middle school administrators.
Elementary Principal Kristi Surfus told school board members Monday the new state test is being administered as required, but the results will be stale by the time they are available at the end of the school year.
“This test does not honor students’ thinking,” she said, adding teachers currently can pull up-to-the-minute data without the test. Classroom schedules have been interrupted in order to facilitate the testing that has no time restrictions. Testing has been taking place over multiple days, she added.
In some cases, students have spent hours taking the test, according to Garrett Middle School Principal Lucas Fielden, concurring with Surfus’ findings.
“The kids are working hard,” he said of the examinations.
Fielden listed upcoming opportunities for students for the end of the school year, including a sixth-grade trip to the Boy Scout Camp Little Turtle, while seventh-graders will be at Chain-O-Lakes State Park for their annual cardboard boat construction and race project. The eighth-graders will be traveling to the Trine University athletic department to discuss concussion safety and the use of helmets and also visiting the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo.
Fielden also reported about 70 students signed up for the middle school track teams in grades 6-8, and the recent invitational in memory of Joe “Barney” Mahnesmith was a big success, receiving praise from people in the Garrett and other communities.
Surfus also told board members a drive-through kindergarten readiness session had 72 families signed up, with 88 kindergartners already registered for the fall.
“It’s really fun to see kids outside and running,” high school athletic director Chris DePew said of the spring sports programs. He was on hand to welcome the new head varsity basketball coach, Andrew Evertts, whose hiring was approved by the school board Monday.
Prom will be Saturday
Principal Matt Smith reported the prom will be Saturday, with the grand march at 7 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center. The event will be live-streamed on the district’s social media. The prom itself will be in the middle school gym, and the after-prom event will begin at 11 p.m. in the high school commons.
Smith praised junior student Sophia Ruble for her efforts in the recent Riley Week event, with a school record of $4,208 collected. The school has been designated a Miracle School in the past. This year’s amount also qualified the school to have plaque on a red wagon at the Indianapolis hospital.
Superintendent Tonya Weaver thanked the school and community for their diligence shown during the pandemic, implementing masking and social distancing.
Weaver said she is also excited for some of the annual year-end events to be held this year, including field days, while implementing safety protocols.
Weaver thanked local legislators Sen. Dennis Kruse, Sen. Sue Glick and Rep. Ben Smaltz for their service is approving new dollars for kindergarten-through-grade 12 education, including tuition support formula funding, student learning recovery grants to address learning loss caused by COVID-19 closures, increases to the foundation, special education and career and development grants and teacher appreciation grants to reward effective and highly effective educators.
Personnel
The board approved the resignations of high school academy instructor Nicole Snider and high school CTE instructor Brianne Sprunger; Head Start assistants Bailee Burton, Katlyn Leland and Ashley Packer; Head Start Family Education Specialist Rachel Morrison; and cafeteria employee Beth McMaken.
The board hired Kerri Whitmore, Nicole Smith and Amanda Brumbaugh as full time clinic assistants. Whitmore had been working on a part-time basis. The board also approved the hiring of Natalie Navarro as Head Start assistant teacher and Evertts as head high school basketball coach.
Also approved were first readings of the J.E. Ober, Garrett Middle School and Garrett High School handbooks; the first readings of the middle and high school athletic handbooks; and 2021-2022 fundraisers for all three buildings; a 2021-2022 student education technology acceptable use and safety policies and staff education technology acceptable use and safety policies; and the disposal of worthless Garrett-Keyser-Butler personal property and sale or transfer of personal property.
Approval was given to several donations designated for the Top Ten program; $5,000 for the Walter and Joanna Comer Scholarship; $250 from the DeKalb County Community Foundation for emergency clothing and hygiene products and $540 for the second-grade field trip; and $4,800 from the United Way of DeKalb County for the Kindergarten Camp. A $200,000 donation by the Dekko Foundation for the Career Development Program also was approved. Also, $10,000 was received from the Lutheran Health Network Hospital for high school athletic supplies, among other donations.
The board approved grant applications to the Friends of the National Rifle Association and Bass Pro Shops/Cabellas Outdoor for supplies for the high school shotgun sports club for a total of $7,000; $5,671 for SEL in Action for Head Start Field Trips; and $580 for books for Camp Read-a-Lot.
U.S. Sen. Mike Braun will be visiting student members of the Career Development classroom on Wednesday, May 5, Weaver said.
