GARRETT — The Garrett Museum of Art will open its new exhibit, “More is More: Bob Cross + Christian Smith” this Friday.
The show opens from 6-8 p.m. at the museum, 100 S. Randolph St. The artists will speak at 6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, with all ages welcome.
“More is More” runs from Nov. 20 through Dec. 20.
“This is an exciting time to be an abstract painter in the Midwest, one in which the public interest in contemporary art exceeds all previous expectations,” Cross said.
In a meeting with his friend, Liz Shenk, and fellow painter Christian Smith last year, a plan was created to deliver an art show that would highlight one of the dynamic aspects of non-representational painting, which would be larger than average in scale. Shenk came up with the show title, “More is More.”
The Garrett Museum of Art agreed that this was a show the public would want to experience. Visitors can expect to see large-scale works, but there are some smaller ones, also. Large paintings catch the eye in a gallery, commanding a room, and the smaller ones are also worthy of interest by virtue of their size.
“There’s nothing small about the human spirit, and I’m hopeful that with time the physical scale of art across northern Indiana will increase in proportion to that dynamic,” Cross said.
A native of Goshen, Cross was educated at Ohio University, receiving an Master of Fine Arts degree in painting. He also attended Atlanta College of Art, where he earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in sculpture. He is the co-owner of Haselrick & Cross Inc., a company that restores murals and unique painted finishes inside modern and historic properties.
Cross has shown in numerous exhibitions across the United States and internationally. His work is in collections at Lincoln Financial, Baker and Daniels, Indiana Tech, Smithsonian American Art Museum, Scripps Howard, The Bank of Ann Arbor and many more.
Christian Michael Smith is a native of Elkhart. He has established himself as an artist in the abstract expressionist movement. His studio is in downtown Elkhart, and he is very involved in events in the Midwest region of Indiana as he continues to shed light and color in his city. Smith is known for his generosity, as he has donated art to fundraisers for various organizations in northern Indiana.
He enjoys the improvisational aspect of art and how it evolves from a complete standstill and a blank surface to a whirling canvas full of color and emotion. Smith uses multimedia techniques with acrylic/oil paint and highly textured materials to create abstract works of art.
“Art is not made to be good, perfect or exceptional. It is made to cause a viewer to be aware of their surroundings,” Smith said.
Museum hours are Friday 5-8 p.m., Saturday 4-7 p.m., and Sunday 1-4 p.m., with other days and times by appointment. People can call 704-5400, visit garrettmuseumofart.org or go on Facebook for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.