Zion preschool to host chicken and noodle dinner
GARRETT — Zion Lutheran Preschool, 1349 S. Randolph St., Garrett, will be host its drive-through chicken and noodle dinner.
The event will take place from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, April 29. The meal includes chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, salad mix, bread and dessert.
Tickets are $10 for adults (ages 13 and up), $5 for children (ages 4-12) and free for children three and under.
This is a drive-through event only. Tickets may be purchased from any preschool staff member or family. They will also be available in the car line.
All proceeds will go towards the school’s educational resource fund that helps to purchase items needed for the classroom and playground.
