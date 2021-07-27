Judith Rahrig
GARRETT — Judith L. “Judy” Rahrig, 77, of Garrett, died July 19, 2021.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.
Joan Treesh
FORT WAYNE — Joan (Kuckuck) Treesh, 92, of Fort Wayne and born in Garrett, died July 19, 2021.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.
Carol Rase
AUBURN — Carol Rase, 72, of Auburn, died July 20, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Quinn Barker
WATERLOO — Quinn Jess Barker, 58, of Waterloo, died July 6, 2021.
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society is handling arrangements.
Rita Howe
BUTLER — Rita Ann Howe, 81, of Butler, died July 19, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Joyce McKee
PLEASANT LAKE — Joyce E. McKee, 79, of Pleasant Lake, died July 21, 2021.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.
Hugh Easterday
ORLAND — Hugh H. Easterday, 49, of Orland and born in Kendallville, died July 20, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Jacqueline Frain
KENDALLVILLE — Jacqueline June (Parr) Frain, 57, of Kendallville, died July 19, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Dennis Frehse
KENDALLVILLE — Dennis J. Frehse, 69, of Pretty Lake, Kendallville, died July 21, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Teresa Hall
KENDALLVILLE — Teresa A. Hall, 67, of Kendallville, died July 18, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
James Hillegass
KENDALLVILLE — James Otho “Pete” Hillegass, 65, of Kendallville, died July 15, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Rodney Hurst
KENDALLVILLE — Rodney K. Hurst, 69, of Kendallville, died July 16, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Beverly Ruser
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Beverly Jeanne (Baughman) Ruser, 92, of Alexandria, Virginia and born in Kendallville, died July 15, 2021.
Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home, Alexandria, handled arrangements.
Sandra Simonton
KENDALLVILLE — Sandra Marie “Sandy” Simonton, 59, of Kendallville, died July 17, 2021.
Harper Funeral Home, Albion, handled arrangements.
Obituary Policy
•
The Garrett Clipper does not charge for death notices that include the name, age and hometown of the deceased, the date of death, and the name of the funeral home that will announce arrangements. An extended obituary, which includes services, survivors, biographical information and a photo, is available for a charge.
Contact editor Jeff Jones for more information at jjones@kpcmedia.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.