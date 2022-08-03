AUBURN — The Auburn Elks Lodge Roger and Joanne Wertenberger Memorial Golf Outing will take place Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Garrett Country Club. Registration is at 8:15 a.m. at the country club with tee time at 9 a.m.
The event will be a four-person scramble with proceeds benefiting Alliance Industries, formerly Wee Haven, and its capital campaign.
The cost is $80 per player. Singles are welcome and will be assigned to a team. The event is limited to 22 teams. Cart, snacks and lunch at the lodge is included. Lunch only is available for $15. A silent auction also will take place.
Tickets also are available for a drawing to win a “Wine, Dine, Drive Experience,” which will include a visit to a winery, dinner for two and being driven in a classic car. Tickets may be purchased at the Elks for $10 apiece.
Hole sponsorships are $15 and include lunch for two and a ticket for a grand prize drawing.
The golf sign-up deadline is Sept. 1 and the hole sponsorship deadline is Sept. 6.
Stop at the Elks Lodge, 311 E. 9th St., to sign up. Non-members are welcome. Lodge hours are 4-9 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday. The lodge also can be reached at 925-2110. The Elks are at 503 B charity organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.