Today, Sept. 14
Ham and cheese croissant, broccoli salad, fruit, apple bosco, milk variety.
Wednesday
Waffle chicken with dipping sauces, celery with peanut butter, fruit, crackers, milk variety.
Thursday
E-Learning Day
Friday
Calzone, hot mixed vegetables, fruit, cookie, milk variety.
Monday, Sept. 20
Chicken patty sandwich with pickles, buttered corn, fruit, Twizzler, milk variety.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
Conferences, no school
Wednesday, Sept. 22
Macaroni and cheese, green beans, fruit, pretzel, milk variety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.