GARRETT — St. Martin’s Healthcare Clinic, 1359 S. Randolph St., Garrett, has received a gold rating from the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (NAFC).
St. Martin’s was recognized for its policies, programs and procedures in place at the clinic. The award highlights St. Martin’s commitment to providing quality care to patients and families.
The mission of the NAFC is to ensure the medically under-served have access to affordable health care. The NAFC and its members are dedicated to ensuring that patients receive quality health care. To quantify and qualify the care provided at the free and charitable clinic network, the NAFC formalized a set of quality standards for member organizations.
Members voluntarily submit information to the NAFC on the various policies and procedures in place to attain their standards rating and attest/pledge that they successfully incorporate these standards within their organization.
NAFC quality standards include policies and procedures related to the following areas: administrative, enhanced access and continuity of care, identifying and managing patient population information, planning and managing care, providing self-care support and community resources, tracking and coordinating care, and measuring and improving performance.
“This wouldn’t be possible without the support of the NAFC, our board of directors, the 15-year leadership of Tammy Stafford, and the hundreds of staff members and volunteers who share our passion for quality health care for all and have served with us since 2005,” St. Martin’s stated in a press release.
“It is the mission of St. Martin’s Healthcare Services to offer quality health care to those individuals without the means to provide for themselves. In this, we strive to help maintain the physical, psychological, emotional, and spiritual health of our community.”
For more information about the NAFC, visit nafcclinics.org. For more information about the work of St. Martin’s Healthcare Inc., visit smhcin.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.