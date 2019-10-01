MIDDLE SCHOOL
Boys Soccer
Locomotives blank LP, 7-0
GARRETT — The Locomotive boys soccer team increased their winning streak to five games Sept. 23 against Lakewood Park.
Chase Leech had three goals, Nate Presswood had two, and Landon Best scored his first goal of the year. Garrett also had an add-in an own goal by Lakewood Park for a 7-0 victory.
The defense of Brady Heltsley, Colton Jones, Trevor Thomas and Chris Newby only allowed three shots on goal during the game.
Garrett remains unbeaten for season
GARRETT — The Locomotive boys soccer team increase their record to 6-0 with an 11-1 win over Prairie Heights Wednesday.
Chase Leech and Nate Presswood both scored three goals. Landon Best, Gabe Armstrong, Brady Heltsley, Braydon Kennedy and Nolan Wood all scored a goal each.
The defense of Brady Heltsley, Chris Newby, Coleton Jones and Trevor Thomas only allowed four shots during the game.
Cross Country
Locomotives compete in dual meet
ANGOLA — The Locomotive cross country teams had some success last Tuesday in a meet with Angola and West Noble.
For the girls, Addison Ebert led the way for Garrett with a sixth-place finish at 13:24, followed by Alexis Liechty setting a personal record.
For the boys, Luke Coffman led the way with a first place overall at 11:2, followed closely by Gavin Weller at 11:27 for overall third place,
Personal records were set by Aiden Boltz, Jayden Smith, Connor Brown and Carter Demske.
Notable performances were made by Ryan Chapman, Molly Martin, Holden Bowser, Zapphora Burgo, Royce Fuentes, Ayla Gilbert, Gabby Devers and Miley Sparkman.
The NECC Conference meet will be Wednesday.
HIGH SCHOOL
Football
JV grid falls to Eastside
GARRETT –Garrett lost its first home game of the season in junior varsity play on Sept. 23 to Eastside, 28-8.
The Railroaders’ (2-3) lone score of the game came on a 1-yard run by sophomore quarterback Christian Hess in the third quarter. Freshman running back Cody Bickley followed with a successful two-point conversion run to the left side.
Visiting Eastside attacked the Garrett defense throughout the air for most of the game. The Railroader secondary of sophomores Brayden Baker, Hess, Elijah Johnson, Zach Warfield, as well as freshmen Konnor Dewitt, Jaykob Jones, James Kimmel, and Derek Overbay held the Blazers (5-0) to their second lowest scoring total of the season.
Boys Soccer
Chargers prevails on senior night
LIGONIER — West Noble won 9-2 over Garrett in a Northeast Corner Conference match on senior night Thursday.
Henry Torres had four goals and an assist for the Chargers (12-3 overall, 6-0 NECC). Ricardo Flores scored twice, and Agustin Gutierrez had a goal and an assist. Federico Musso made two saves in goal.
Jordan Bonilla and Eddie Barrientos also scored for West Noble. Manuel Salazar, Juan Calvo, Julio Macias and Jovani Belmares had an assist apiece.
The Chargers won the junior varsity match 5-0.
