Marilyn Smith
GARRETT — Marilyn Jean Smith, 72, of Garrett, Indiana, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020.
She was born on Dec. 10, 1947, in Garrett to Melvin and Eleanor (Provines) Smith.
Marilyn graduated from Garret High School in 1966.
She worked at Lincoln Life, Mossberg Hubbard and as a semi-truck driver at Assmann Corporation. She then started her own trucking company and later became an independent truck driver.
She loved long-haul trucking across the United States and Canada. Traveling around the country helping out with her brothers pulling truck and going fishing were her favorite past times. She was a farm girl at heart, helping out on the family dairy and grain farm her whole life.
She was preceded in death by her father, Melvin Smith.
She is survived by her mother, Eleanor; brother and sister-in-law, Wayne and Deborah Smith, of Garrett, and a nephew, Brian Smith, of Fort Wayne.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no viewing or services.
Interment will be in Cedar Creek Cemetery at a later date.
You may send a condolence or register online at thomasfuneralhome.org.
Arrangements are by Thomas Funeral Home in Garrett.
Daniel Stephens
NICEVILLE, Fla. — Daniel Lee Stephens, 71, of Niceville, Florida and a former employee of the B&O, C&O and CSX Railroad of Garrett, died March 28, 2020.
A memorial service will take place at 10:30 a.m. at County Line Church of God, Auburn. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m.
Lisa Jones
FORT WAYNE — Lisa Marie Jones, 56, of Fort Wayne and formerly of Auburn, died April 25, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home handled arrangements.
Dannie Miller
AUBURN — Dannie “Papa” R. Miller, 87, of Auburn, died April 25, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Michael Rowe
AUBURN — Michael D. Rowe, 77, of Auburn, died April 28, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Tina Coleman
BUTLER — Tina Marie Coleman, 45, of Butler, died April 29, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Roger Treesh
BUTLER — Roger L. Treesh, 73, of Butler, died April 28, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Margaret Ellert
WATERLOO — Margaret A. Ellert, 88, of Waterloo, died April 29, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Joseph Sumner
AVILLA — Joseph A. “Joe” Sumner, 45, of Avilla, died April 30, 2020.
Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, is handling arrangements.
Inez DePew
ROME CITY — Inez A. DePew, 71, of Rome City, died April 25, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Nancy Bowling
PLEASANT LAKE — Nancy Jo Bowling, 74, of Pleasant Lake, died April 29, 2020.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.
Sandra Sheets
PLEASANT LAKE — Sandra Leigh Sheets, 72, of Pleasant Lake, died April 26, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.
Eddie Ritchie
HELMER — Eddie Dean Ritchie, 72, of Helmer, died April 25, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Kiarah Baxter
KENDALLVILLE — Kiarah McKenzie Baxter, 22, of Kendallville, died April 24, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Clarence Campbell
KENDALLVILLE — Clarence V. Campbell, 75, of Kendallville, died April 25, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Amanda Mendenhall
KENDALLVILLE — Amanda Leigh Mendenhall, 38, of Kendallville, died April 30, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Margaret Ober
KENDALLVILLE — Margaret Lou Ober, 89, of Kendallville, died April 29, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Malfalda Spillner
KENDALLVILLE — Mafalda Spillner, 92, of Kendallville, died April 27, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Richard Stephens
KENDALLVILLE — Richard Verlon “Steve” Stephens, 78, of Kendallville, died April 26, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
