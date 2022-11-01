Nancy Murphy
SOUTH BEND — Nancy L. Murphy, 79, of South Bend, Indiana, passed away at 8:50 a.m., on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Wellbrooke of South Bend.
Nancy was born on Nov. 29, 1942, in Garrett, Indiana, to George and Cleophus (Smith) Talley.
She had been employed as a hairdresser at Graddy’s in South Bend. She also had her own salon, Lower Level. Nancy was also employed in data processing for Koontz-Wagner and Joe Donnelly.
On July 7, 1990, she married James J. Murphy, who preceded her in death on Nov. 4, 2021.
Nancy was a member of Christ the King Parish, the Multiple Sclerosis Society, Christ Child Society and the La Leche League. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, reading and Notre Dame.
Nancy is survived by three daughters, Lisa Walsh, of Arizona, Denise (Mike) Sanders, of South Bend, Indiana and Bethany (Mike) Swanson, of Mishawaka, Indiana; one son, Joseph (Judy) Binder, of Granger, Indiana; eight grandchildren, Dawn, Erik, Jentry, Stevie, Nicole, Brooke, Ryan and Lauren; nine great-grandchildren; her sister, Judy (Harold) Werkheiser, of Garrett, Indiana; and her brother, Steven (Sherrill) Talley, of Fremont, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Cleophus Talley.
A Catholic funeral service was held on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, Indiana.
Burial followed at Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Multiple Sclerosis Society or the Hospice Foundation.
To send online condolences, please visit Kaniewski.com.
Delphus Klinger
GARRETT — Delphus Earl Klinger, 88, of Garrett, died Oct. 25, 2022.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.
Dr. William Schlemmer
GARRETT — Dr. William H. “Will” Schlemmer, 69, of Garrett, died Oct. 25, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Susan Adams
AUBURN — Susan Lee (Carter) Adams, 62, of Auburn and formerly of South Bend and Walkerton, died Oct. 19, 2022.
Church Funerals Direct Network is handling arrangements.
Carolin Carteaux
AUBURN — Carolin F. Carteaux, 86, of Auburn, died Oct. 21, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Sheldon Lockwood
AUBURN — Sheldon Allen Lockwood, 55, of Auburn, died Oct. 28, 2022.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
James Stegman
AUBURN — James M. “Jim” Stegman, 77, of Auburn, died Oct. 22, 2022.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Richard Minehart
BUTLER — Richard Henry Minehart, 85, of Butler, died Oct. 23, 2022.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, handled arrangements.
Jeff Chorpenning
HAMILTON — Jeff Chorpenning, 65, of Hamilton, died Oct. 22, 2022.
Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hamilton, is handling arrangements.
Pauline Beard
PLEASANT LAKE — Pauline F. Beard, 61, of Pleasant Lake, died Oct. 24, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.
Marilyn DeLong
PLEASANT LAKE — Marilyn S. DeLong, 84, of Pleasant Lake, died Oct. 24, 2022.
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, handled arrangements.
Ima Altimus
KENDALLVILLE — Ima Jean Altimus, 82, of Kendallville, died Oct. 24, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Josephine Ritchie
KENDALLVILLE — Josephine Anna “Grandma Jo” Ritchie, 82, of Kendallville, died Oct. 25, 2022.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, is handling arrangements.
Catherine Steele
KENDALLVILLE — Catherine Maxine Steele, 94, of Kendallville, died Oct. 24, 2022.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.