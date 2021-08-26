GARRETT — For the past 12 years, Adventure Homes in Garrett has celebrated its anniversary in August.
Wednesday was no different, with more than 230 employees enjoying a catered chicken barbecue meal with co-workers served by supervisors.
Twelve years ago, starting a new plant was a gamble.
In March 2009, Fleetwood Homes filed for bankruptcy protection and began selling off parts of its giant housing and recreational vehicle empire. A bid by another group to purchase seven of the Fleetwood sites didn’t include the Garrett location.
That’s when then plant manager Wally Comer and businessmen Jerry Henry and Walt Fuller became owners of Adventure Homes in Garrett’s industrial park on S.R. 8.
In August 2009, all 80 former Fleetwood Homes employees were rehired with Adventure Homes, the new manufactured-housing plant. At the time, Fuller said a potential loss of 80 local jobs, should the plant not reopen, was unacceptable.
Since 2009, the manufactured housing company has increased its workforce to 230 employees in production, clerical and administrative positions, currently on a single shift. Of those original employees, dozens are still on the job, with a few having retired or passed away through the years.
Sales have been beyond great, Comer said Wednesday, but delivering the homes not so much.
“Every day we are fighting something we don’t have,” Comer said. “It’s been a nightmare. Lumber. Siding. Nails — we can’t get nails, can’t get staples. People are stuck out in the ocean, we can’t get parts. And workers.”
That isn’t stopping customers from ordering homes from the local company. One dealer in Pennsylvania wanted to order buy houses — but delivery at best is the first of next year.
“It’s ridiculous that it’s that backed up. Our industry was made to work on a two-week backlog,” he added.
Even through the frustration, Comer is very proud of the Adventure Homes team.
“I feel badly for them that it is not running smoother, but there’s nothing anybody can do, it’s just out of our hands,” he said.
Success at the plant is due to his team of experienced workers — some more than 30 years in the industry dating back to Fleetwood, Comer said.
Since 2009, the company has seen many recognitions, including being named Manufacturer of the Year for six years in a row. Comer was also inducted into the Indiana Manufacturer’s Hall of Fame.
“We’ll see you next year!” Comer said in parting, looking forward to next year’s celebration.
