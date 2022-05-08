GARRETT — Garrett’s softball team captured its own Scott Bishop Invitational Saturday in vastly different types of games.
In the morning session, the Railroaders bashed 20 hits in a 16-6, five-inning victory over New Haven.
In the championship game, the offense was much harder to come by. Garrett pushed across the game’s only run in the sixth inning for a 1-0 win over South Adams.
Garrett 16, New Haven 6
Halle Hathaway, Kyana Martinez and Laney Miller collected four hits each to lead the Railroader slugfest. Hathaway knocked in four runs and Martinez drove in three. Hathaway and Miller scored three times each.
Of Garrett’s 20 hits, eight went for extra bases. Hathaway, Martinez, Miller, Kaitlyn Bergman, Emma LaPato, Stella Mix, Mackenzie Smith and Karlee York each had doubles.
New Haven jumped out to a 2-0 lead after one inning, which held up until Garrett scored three times in the bottom of the fourth.
The Bulldogs answered with four runs in its half of the fifth. That’s where the floodgates opened. The Railroaders erupted for 13 runs, ending the game by the 10-run rule.
Six straight batters connected for hits.
Bergman got the rally started with a double. Smith and Mix followed with doubles and Miller had a single. Hathaway and LaPato continued the hit parade with doubles and Addy Work was hit by a pitch.
Martinez and Ayla Arambula added singles and a walk to Bergman filled the bases. Before the game ended, Smith, Miller and Hathaway singled. York doubled and Martinez hit a single to drive in the game-ending run.
Bergman struck out eight batters and walked two while allowing nine hits.
Garrett 1, South Adams 0
In the championship game, Bergman outdueled Starfire pitcher Gracy Bixler.
Bergman held South Adams to just two hits while walking three and striking out 10. Bixler gave up six hits, walked three and struck out four Railroaders.
The only run of the game came in the sixth inning.
Mix hit a 1-2 pitch for a double and advanced to third on an infield grounder. Hathaway flew out to center, deep enough for Mix to score after tagging up.
Sofia Schwartz led off the Starfire seventh with a single, but that would be it. Bergman enticed the next batter to ground out before fanning the next two to end the game.
Smith had two of Garrett's six hits in the second game. Mix had a double. Arambula, LaPato and Miller had one single each.
