Zion Preschool
hosting ribeye event
GARRETT — Zion Lutheran Preschool, Garrett, will hold its ribeye sandwich fundraising event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The meal will be served at Miller’s Market, 1350 S. Randolph St., Garrett and will consist of a sandwich (with or without peppers and onions), chips and a bottle or water.
Cost is yet to be determined due to the daily changing of the wholesale meat production market.
All profits will go to help carry out the important work the school does for Garrett and the surrounding communities.
Throughout this past year, the school serviced more than 60 children from a 20-mile radius and is celebrating its 40th year.
