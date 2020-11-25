GARRETT — Garrett’s boys basketball team will count on defense for improvements in the 2020-2021 season.
“We are going to be very young — we’ll only have two seniors on our team — but we are really excited about the guys who are going to be our varsity this year,” head coach Bryan Leverenz said.
“We have some really hard-nosed kids, and they really seem to love basketball,” he noted. “We’re really starting to get basketball-first kids in our program, which is always great.
“This has the ability to be one of our best defensive teams, so that really excites us.”
The 2019-2020 edition finished 2-20, giving up 64.2 points per contest while scoring 41.6 points per game.
“This may be the one group, especially varsity-wise, who’s really going to get after each other in the gym,” Leverenz said. “This is probably one of our first groups coming through where I don’t think we’ll have to coach their effort day-in and day-out, and that’s really an exciting thing for our coaching staff.”
Seniors Trevor Armstrong and Blake Ratcliffe are solid players on the defensive end. “We’re going to be banking on them to be strong on the defensive end for us,” Leverenz said.
The core of the Railroader team will be sophomores and juniors.
Junior Jasen Bailey saw a substantial amount of playing time a year ago for Garrett.
He scored 3.8 points per contest with a rebound, assist and steal per game. His best scoring effort was 14 points against Lakewood Park.
“As we saw him grow this summer, his game got stronger, and his confidence level is getting bigger as well.”
Sophomore Tyler Gater is expected to play bigger roles this season, and could be a starter. What Leverenz likes is that Gater likes to get after it on defense.
Another sophomore, Kyle Smith, is slated to play point guard.
Junior Jaxson Gould returns in the post. He scored just over three points per game with 3.6 rebounds. Junior DaJuan Garrett is new to the program.
Leading scorers Jayden Broadnax and Jarrett Bailey graduated.
Broadnax led the team at 15.9 points per game and grabbed a team-leading 5.8 rebounds per contest. He had a team-high 39 points against Lakewood Park and surpassed the 20-point mark on six other occasions.
Bailey averaged just under 10 points per game and 3.2 rebounds per contest.
“Our expectations are to be really good on the defensive end, figuring out what we can be good at,” Leverenz said. “We’re hoping to keep building our program. I feel like we’ve been building it every single place besides wins.
“We’re hoping to take that next step and really be successful and compete at the varsity level.”
