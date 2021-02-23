Arrested in Noble County
Shelby C. Riedel, 29, of the 5700 block of C.R. 327, Garrett, was arrested at 9:29 a.m. Feb. 12 by Noble County police on a warrant charging theft.
Austin L. Cusick, 21, of the 700 block of West King Street, Garrett, was arrested at 2:07 p.m. Feb. 13 by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information was provided.
Arrested in
DeKalb County
Ashly Getts, 34, listed in jail records as a homeless resident of Hamilton, was arrested at 11:29 p.m. Feb. 9 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging a violation of the compulsory school attendance law, a Class B misdemeanor.
David Wickey, 19, of the 5700 block of C.R. 64, Spencerville, was arrested at 1:15 a.m. Feb. 10 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, a Class A misdemeanor; operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to .15 or more, a Class A misdemeanor; and minor consuming, a Class C misdemeanor.
Andrew Holmes, 30, of the 1000 block of East State Boulevard, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:33 a.m. Feb. 10 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with nonsupport of a dependent, a Level 6 felony.
Derek Hicks, 35, of the 600 block of North Van Buren Street, Auburn, was arrested at 11:17 a.m. Feb. 10 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of possession of methamphetamine as a Level 5 and Level 6 felony.
Clint Hess, 30, of the 1100 block of Alyson Avenue, Auburn, was arrested at 11:38 a.m. Feb. 10 by Indiana State Police on a warrant charging him with child molesting, a Level 1 felony, and sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 4 felony.
Shelby Riedel, 29, of the 5700 block of C.R. 327, Garrett, was arrested at 7:20 p.m. Feb. 11 by Garrett Police on a warrant alleging failure to appear in court on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Melissa Wade, 42, of the 300 block of West 9th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 2:06 p.m. Feb. 12 on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Stanley Oney, 41, listed in jail records as a homeless resident of Auburn, was arrested at 3:08 p.m. Feb. 12 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging him with nonsupport of a dependent, a Level 6 felony.
James Miller, 34, of the 1600 block of C.R. 79, Butler, was arrested at 4:04 p.m. Feb. 12 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging him with possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Trenton Mack, 36, of the 400 block of North Ash Street, Butler, was arrested at 6:12 p.m. Feb. 12 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging him with possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Justin Freudenberger, 43, of the 3700 block of C.R. 43, Auburn, was arrested at 7:01 p.m. Feb. 12 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging him with operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor and leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor.
Jarron Zent, 26, of the 200 block of East Chestnut Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 4:54 a.m. Feb. 13 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class misdemeanor.
Jordan Barner, 27, of the 100 block of South Cowen Street, Garrett, was arrested at 3:45 a.m. Feb. 14 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Edwin Miller, 43, of the 6700 block of C.R. 63, Spencerville, was arrested at 11:09 p.m. Feb. 14 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging him with resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
