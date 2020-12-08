Tuesday, Dec. 8
Taco stick, refried beans, fruit, tortilla chips, milk variety.
Wednesday, Dec. 9
Chicken parmesan, lettuce salad, fruit, garlic toast, milk variety.
Thursday, Dec. 10
Soft pretzel, beef stick, broccoli, milk variety.
Friday, Dec. 11
Calzone, peas and carrots, fruit, milk variety.
Monday, Dec. 14
Tenderloin, California blend, fruit, milk variety.
Tuesday, Dec. 15
French toast or waffle, sausage, vegetable juice, fruit, milk.
