Trash pick-up explained
GARRETT — Garrett residents are reminded of trash collection dates.
Residents are asked to set the trash container out the night before their scheduled pick-up date. The company starts collecting trash as early as 3 a.m.
Collection days
Tuesday: Taylor Road and east of Taylor Road.
Wednesday: North of the railroad tracks.
Thursday: South of the railroad tracks, east of Randolph Street, over to but not including Taylor Road.
Friday: South of the railroad tracks, west of Randolph Street to the city limits, including Altona.
