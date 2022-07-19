GARRETT — The Garrett Heritage Days Talent Show, sponsored by Garrett State Bank and Garrett High School Encore show choir, was held in Eastside Park on July 4.
Eight contestants entered the contest. Winners were selected in three age groups, plus three specialty awards were presented.
Age group winners received cash prizes of $50 for first place, $25 for second place.
Under 10 years
Waylon Ward, 5, sang “Sand in My Boots,” by Morgan Wallen to win first place.
Singer Leo Johnson was second.
10-14 years
Asher Fosnaugh placed first in his age group for his vocal performance.
Christian Fast finished second. He also sang for his talent.
15-18 years
Cam Ruble, 15, won first place for his vocal solo, “Flower Shops,” by Morgan Wallen. His father, Scott Ruble, accompanied him on the guitar.
Cayleb McGuire, 16, won second place for his rap song, “Lose Yourself,” by Eminem.
Over 18 years
Delaney Fosnaugh of Columbia City won first place for her vocal solo, “Stop Dragging My Heart Around,” by Stevie Nicks and Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers to win first place.
Scott Ruble won second place for his vocal solo, “You Look So Good in Love,” by George Strait.
Caption awards
Delaney Fosnaugh also captured the overall Heritage Days Star Award with a $100 cash prize for her vocal performance.
Katie Blessinger sang “With You” from the Ghost musical to earn the overall Heart and Soul Award with a $25 cash prize.
Jackson Hedrick won the overall Creativity Award for his vocal, “Empty Chairs, Empty Table,” by Eddie Redmayne, with a cash prize of $25.
Judges were Brianne Haiflich, Kaylee Martin and Wesley Totten.
