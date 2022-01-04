FORT WAYNE — Several Troopers from the Fort Wayne Post have recently been recognized by Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas Carter for having reached milestone service anniversaries with the Indiana State Police.
30 Years of Service
Sgt. Lionel “Andy” Smith celebrated 30 years of service with the ISP on Nov. 24. Smith currently serves as a District Squad Leader at the Fort Wayne Post, where he supervises troopers assigned to DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties.
A native of Muncie, Smith graduated from Delta High School in 1985. He attended Ball State University where he earned a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice in 1989.
Smith was appointed as a trooper on Nov. 24, 1991 after graduating the 49th ISP Academy Class. His first assignment was to the Toll Road Post where he patrolled LaGrange and Steuben counties for six years.
In 1997, Smith transferred to the Fort Wayne Post where he was assigned to patrol duties in Steuben and DeKalb counties until late 2009 when he was re-assigned to the Meth Suppression Section. In August 2016, Smith was promoted to the rank of corporal to serve as a District Duty Officer, a position which he held until his promotion to squad sergeant in January 2019.
During his career, Smith has also served as a Field Training Officer, a member of the Tactical Intervention Platoon, and a certified speed timing instructor. Smith and his family are residents of rural Steuben County.
25 Years of Service
Master Trooper Steve Malone celebrated 25 years of service with the ISP on Dec. 15. Malone is currently assigned patrol duties in Noble and LaGrange counties.
Malone is a native of Albion and a 1990 graduate of East Noble High School. After high school, he attended Wright State University as a collegiate swimmer. Prior to finishing college, he was accepted into the 54th ISP Recruit Academy, and was then appointed as a trooper on Dec. 15, 1996.
Malone was assigned to the Fort Wayne Post out of the academy, where he has remained for the duration of his career. Primarily assigned to road patrol duties in Noble and LaGrange counties, Malone presently serves also as a Field Training Officer, Background Investigator, and is a member of the Tactical Intervention Platoon.
Malone spent over 17 years as a scuba diver with the ISP Underwater Search and Rescue Team (USRT Team II), during which time he participated in several hundred operational and training dives, and served as the USRT II team leader for several years.
Malone and wife Rhonda are residents of Noble County, where they enjoy spending time with their children and grandchildren.
15 Years of Service
Master Trooper/Detective Jake Quick, currently serving as a detective at the Fort Wayne Post, is primarily assigned to investigations in DeKalb County.
A native of Allen County, Quick graduated from Leo Junior-Senior High School in 2001. He was appointed as a trooper on Nov. 19, 2006 after graduating the 66th ISP Academy Class. He was first assigned to the Toll Road Post, prior to his transfer to the Fort Wayne Post in 2009. Quick was initially assigned patrol duties in Allen and DeKalb counties from 2009 until being promoted to detective in 2014.
In 2010, Quick was awarded as the 2010 Trooper of the District for the Fort Wayne Post, and was also awarded for having the department’s highest number of DUI arrests for 2010.
Quick currently resides in DeKalb County with his wife Laura and their two daughters, Natalie and Cara.
Master Trooper/Detective Shannon (Mike) Carroll, currently serving as a detective at the Fort Wayne Post, is primarily assigned to investigations in Noble County.
A native of Whitley County, Carroll graduated from Churubusco High School in 1997, and holds an associate degree in criminal justice. He was appointed as a trooper on Nov. 19, 2006 after graduating from the 66th ISP Academy Class, and was first assigned to the Toll Road Post. He was transferred to the Fort Wayne Post in 2009, where he was assigned to patrol duties in Noble and LaGrange counties.
Carroll currently resides in Noble County with his wife and four children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.