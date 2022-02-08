Varsity Boys Basketball
Garrett boys’ rally falls short
GARRETT — There’s no quit in Garrett’s boys basketball team, no matter the deficit.
Finding itself trailing Whitko by 23 points at halftime, the Railroaders dug deep, holding the Wildcats to just two points in the third and seven in the second half before losing 42-40 Saturday.
The Railroaders (5-12) was behind 13-3 after a quarter and 35-12 before the rally began.
Garrett outscored Whitko (5-10) 28-7 in the second half, including 16-2 in the third.
Tyler Gater and Drayton Myers scored 12 points each to lead the Railroaders. Jaxson Fugate scored seven and Jasen Bailey added five. Kyle Smith had three and Christian Hess added a free throw.
Colin Ziebarth led Whitko with 15 points and Kyler Krull added nine.
Garrett visits Eastside Friday.
