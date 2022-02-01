Garrett First Baby contest wrapping up
GARRETT — The Garrett First Baby contest is still open to entries.
The annual contest has taken place each year since 1935.
The contest is open to all expectant mothers in the City of Garrett and Butler and Keyser Townships.
Contest sponsors are Garrett State Bank, Garrett Bowl, Miller's Markets and Garrett Hardware.
The child must be born no later than Feb. 28, 2022. Acceptance of prizes by the parent(s) constitutes consent to publish their names, the child's name and a photograph of "The First Baby" in a future edition of The Garrett Clipper in connection with the contest currently or in future years, at the complete discretion of The Garrett Clipper.
