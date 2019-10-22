GARRETT —Dirt Road will provide live music at the Garrett Eagles Saturday from 6:30-9:30 p.m.
The Eagles home is at 220 S. Randolph St.
The event is free and open to the public.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. High 51F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: October 22, 2019 @ 4:57 am
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.