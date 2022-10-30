YORKTOWN — Garrett’s football team put up a battle against Yorktown Friday night.
It just wasn’t enough.
The Railroaders found themselves trailing 15-0 with just under five minutes left in the first half, but fought back to pull within two points in the third quarter.
The Tigers scored a crucial touchdown later in the period for a hard-fought 22-13 win over Garrett in a Class 3A Sectional 27 semi-final contest at Yorktown.
Yorktown improved to 8-3 in all games and will visit Norwell (10-1), ranked fourth in the final Associated Press and seventh in the final Indiana Football Coaches Association polls in the sectional championship game Friday.
After an 0-6 start to the season, the Railroaders improved week-by-week, winning three of their last five games, including a sectional win over Bellmont.
The scoring began when Yorktown picked up a safety. Backed up to their own 10 following an intentional grounding penalty, the Railroaders set up to punt, but the snap went out of the end zone, giving the Tigers a 2-0 lead with 6 minutes, 56 seconds left in the first.
Garrett kicked off to Yorktown, and the Tigers began at the Railroader 42. Junior Ayden Ewing scored on a 16-yard run. The extra-point kick failed, but Yorktown led 8-0 with 4:38 left in the first.
That’s where the score would remain until the second quarter. Junior Jalen Thomas, who eclipsed the 1,000-mark for the season in this game, scored from five yards out. Kolton Nanko’s kick gave the Tigers a 15-0 lead with 4:53 left in the half.
Senior Robert Koskie, who finished his season with 1,346 rushing yards, scored from three yards out with 33 seconds left in the half. The conversion run failed, but Garrett was on the board, trailing 15-6.
They nearly scored again late in the half. Yorktown started its next possession at midfield and picked up two first downs to the Garrett 30, but the Railroaders’ Parker Skelly picked off a Mason Moulton pass and returned it to the Tigers’ 20 before the half ended.
Garrett got the ball to start the third and found the end zone. Quarterback Carter Hefty completed a pass to Levi Chaney on a play that covered 35 yards to the Yorktown 30. Koskie would score from the eight, and Graydon Clingan’s kick had the Railroaders within 15-13 with 8:24 left in the third.
Yorktown responded with a scoring drive of its own. After having a touchdown pass called back on a holding penalty, Moulton broke off a 54-yard run to the Garrett 5. Thomas took it in from three yards out. Nanko’s kick capped the scoring, 22-13, with 5:20 left in the third.
Garrett drove the ball to the Yorktown 10 early in the fourth, but the Tigers’ Scilace Cummins picked off a Hefty pass to end that threat.
The Railroaders got the ball back near midfield with about seven minutes to go. Koskie ripped off a big run to the Tigers’ 7. An apparent touchdown was thwarted on a personal foul penalty, setting Garrett back to the Yorktown 33. The Tigers’ Garret Thurman sacked Hefty for a loss, giving the Railroaders fourth and goal from the Tigers’ 40. Garrett turned the ball over on downs.
Koskie finished the night with 137 yards on 24 carries and both Railroader touchdowns. Hefty completed 13-of-22 passes for 139 yards with two interceptions. Thomas picked up 206 yards on 23 attempts for Yorktown.
