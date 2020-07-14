Golf
Annual Rotary golf outing is Aug. 16
GARRETT — The Garrett Rotary Club will host its annual scholarship golf outing Sunday, Aug. 16, at the Garrett Country Club. The day will begin with an 8 a.m. shotgun start.
The entry fee is $260 per four-person team, which includes golf, carts, box lunch and drink tickets. Men and women are welcome. If a player does not have a foursome, accommodations will be made to match individual players.
Optional team skins will be offered. Prizes will be given for the closest to the pin on selected holes. A putting contest will also be held.
For information, contact any Garrett Rotary Club member or call the Garrett Country Club at 357-5165.
Youth Football
Garrett Youth Football announces registration
GARRETT — Garrett Youth Football has announced two registration plans for the 2020 season.
Interested players can sign up for either tackle or flag leagues. The cost is $70 for tackle football and $30 for flag football.
Flag football is available for players in kindergarten or first grade. Tackle football is for grades 2-6.
Coaches are needed for the upcoming season.
To register or inquire about coaching, contact league president Joe Reed at 715-1903 or vice president Eric Treesh at 226-0167.
Garrett Youth Football Night Out is July 25
GARRETT — The Garrett Youth Football League will host a Youth Football Night Out from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturday, July 25 at the Garrett American Post, 515 W. Fifth Ave., Garrett.
Admission is a freewill donation. Pulled pork meals will be offered and a silent auction will be held. Kickbacks will be the featured band.
