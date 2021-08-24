107 W. Houston St.
357-5485
Teen Room
The Teen Room (Herzer Hall) will have activities after school from 3:30-5:30. On Monday, hang out and see what the library has to offer. Tuesday is art day. Wednesday is Dungeon and Dragons. Thursday, there will be a teen food bar.
Learning Kits
Learning kits are fun and educational activities that can be checked out for two weeks with an active account and parental permission. Parents and guardians can give permission by phone or in person.
Each learning kit contains a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) concept. The library will have a telescope kit, microscope kit, engineering kit, math kit and a coding kit.
Storytime
Join Sarah, Christine and Suzy for a themed Storytime experience the first and third Wednesday of each month at 11 a.m. We will sing, read a story, wiggle, make a craft and have a snack. No registration is required.
Kids’ Club
Let’s experiment with science, explore arts and crafts, have fun with food and play with cool activities.
Join the library every Wednesday from 3:30-4:30 p.m. No registration is required. All supplies are provided.
Traveling exhibit
The library is hosting a traveling exhibit: “Hoosiers and their Hooch: Perspectives on Prohibition” from the Indiana Historical Society.
Book baskets for teachers
This year, the library is offering book baskets for all Garrett area educators. Have a bucket of books delivered to your school. Request subject, age range, fiction and/or nonfiction. Contact Suzy or Christine at 357-5485 or orcwithers@gpl.lib.in.us.
Tall Tales book kits
Need a variety of formats to entertain your kids? Grab a Tall Tales book kit. Each kit includes three books, one movie, one music CD, a coloring page/activity page. Choose a theme: dinosaurs, animals, bedtime, pirates, super heroes or cats.
Book kits are limited to one per patron.
Life’s a beach
The Life’s a Beach program will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 in the Community Room. Patrons will make beach-themed wall hangings. All supplies are furnished. Call 837-5485 or visit the library to register in advance.
Garrett history display
A Garrett historical display, “Tales as Old as Time: Garrett through the Ages,” is at the library through the end of summer in the display cases in the south hallway. The display features photos and articles of the Garrett community, some dating back to the 1800s.
August take and make
Adults are invited to stop by the upstairs circulation desk for the July take and make project: bottle cap magnets. Supplies are limited to one per patron, over age 18.
Evening book club
The adult evening book club meets at 6 p.m. the third Thursday of each month in the Community Room.
Cooking with Cents
Cooking with Cents bags include a couple of low-cost recipes along with some of the ingredients needed to make them.
Visit the library and pick up one on the 15th of each month.
This is sponsored by the library and Community Care Food Pantry.
Library guidelines
Masks are recommended but not required for library staff and patrons. The library will continue to provide masks for visitors in need of one.
Library fines, fees explained
Overdue fines will no longer accrue on patron accounts.
Administration fees for processing lost or damaged items will no longer be charged. Patrons, however, are still responsible for lost or damaged items and replacement costs.
Video games available
The Garrett Public Library has a video game collection that is now available to circulate to the public.
Games for PlayStation 4, XBox One and Nintendo Switch will be offered.
The collection includes games for all audiences, from ESRB rating E (for everyone) to M (for mature).
Patrons may check out two games at a time for week-long periods.
Free Little Library
With a generous donation by Church at Garrett, the Garrett Public Library has a Free Little Library.
The Free Little Library is located near the west entrance. No library card is required. Visitors may take any books they have an interest.
Gently used books may be donated as space permits.
Garrett Public Library staff will periodically refresh and restock the Free Little Library.
Please note this is not the drop box to return library materials. The library’s drop box is located further south in the parking lot and is silver..
