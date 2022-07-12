Virginia Haas

GARRETT — Virginia M. Haas, 88, of Garrett, died July 6, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Dawn Miller

GARRETT — Dawn L. Miller, 84, of Garrett, died July 2, 2022.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.

David Swonger

AVILLA — David A. Swonger, 70, of Avilla, died July 4, 2022.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.

Loren Hankey

ANGOLA — Loren O. Hankey, 84, of Angola and born in Auburn, died July 7, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Karen Kowalski

AUBURN — Karen L. Kowalski, 75, of Auburn, died July 8, 2022.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Barbara McComb

AUBURN — Barbara L. McComb, 86, of Auburn, died July 1, 2022.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Margie Sanderson

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Margie Sanderson, 86, of Traverse City, Michigan and formerly of Auburn, died June 17, 2022.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Martha Moore

BUTLER — Martha R. Moore, 82, of Butler, died July 5, 2022.

Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, is handling arrangements.

Nancy Caywood

ST. JOE — Nancy M. West Caywood, 64, of St. Joe, died July 4, 2022.

Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, handled arrangements.

Amy Boyd

SPENCERVILLE — Amy C. Boyd, 74, of Spencerville, died July 4, 2022.

Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, is handling arrangements.

Lynda Bryie

KENDALLVILLE — Lynda Sue Bryie, 67, of Kendallville, died July 1, 2022.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Robert Campbell

KENDALLVILLE — Robert Gene Campbell, 77, of Kendallville, died July 2, 2022.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Marie Scoles

KENDALLVILLE — Marie Scoles, 64, of Kendallville, died July 4, 2022.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Pamela Williams

KENDALLVILLE — Pamela Williams, 73, of Kendallville, died July 4, 2022.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Becky Zimmerman

KENDALLVILLE — Becky Zimmerman, 82, of Kendallville, died July 1, 2022.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

