Virginia Haas
GARRETT — Virginia M. Haas, 88, of Garrett, died July 6, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Dawn Miller
GARRETT — Dawn L. Miller, 84, of Garrett, died July 2, 2022.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.
David Swonger
AVILLA — David A. Swonger, 70, of Avilla, died July 4, 2022.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.
Loren Hankey
ANGOLA — Loren O. Hankey, 84, of Angola and born in Auburn, died July 7, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Karen Kowalski
AUBURN — Karen L. Kowalski, 75, of Auburn, died July 8, 2022.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Barbara McComb
AUBURN — Barbara L. McComb, 86, of Auburn, died July 1, 2022.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Margie Sanderson
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Margie Sanderson, 86, of Traverse City, Michigan and formerly of Auburn, died June 17, 2022.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Martha Moore
BUTLER — Martha R. Moore, 82, of Butler, died July 5, 2022.
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, is handling arrangements.
Nancy Caywood
ST. JOE — Nancy M. West Caywood, 64, of St. Joe, died July 4, 2022.
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, handled arrangements.
Amy Boyd
SPENCERVILLE — Amy C. Boyd, 74, of Spencerville, died July 4, 2022.
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, is handling arrangements.
Lynda Bryie
KENDALLVILLE — Lynda Sue Bryie, 67, of Kendallville, died July 1, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Robert Campbell
KENDALLVILLE — Robert Gene Campbell, 77, of Kendallville, died July 2, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Marie Scoles
KENDALLVILLE — Marie Scoles, 64, of Kendallville, died July 4, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Pamela Williams
KENDALLVILLE — Pamela Williams, 73, of Kendallville, died July 4, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Becky Zimmerman
KENDALLVILLE — Becky Zimmerman, 82, of Kendallville, died July 1, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
