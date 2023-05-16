GARRETT — Get your “hand jive” moves on this weekend when Garrett High School presents the classic musical, “Grease.”
Performances will be Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 6 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center. Tickets can be purchased at Door 10 beginning one hour prior to each show time. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students.
The cast and crew of 42 includes students in grades 5-12. Senior performers are Katie Blessinger (Sandy), Jackson Hedrick (Danny), Kels Emenhiser (Rizzo), Evan Dapp (Kenickie), Alyssa Martin (Marty), Carson Culler (Sonny), Micah Carlson (Roger), Kameron Ruiz (Vince Fontaine), Luca Stevens (Eugene) and Alex Barry (chorus).
Juniors are Caleb McGuire (Doody), Jaiden Hinkle (Jan), Coleton Jones (Johnny Casino), Dani Kilgore (Cha Cha), Jean Allen (Miss Lynch) and Savannah Habegger (chorus).
Freshmen cast members are Hannah Simon (chorus), Christian Fast (teen angel), Ryleigh Crowl (Frenchy), Hailee Ash (Patty), and chorus members Ben Hug, Trinadi Green and Alex Smith.
Chorus members also include eighth-graders Lucie White, Toby Harmon and Logan Griffith; seventh-graders Autumn Restle and Owen Fast; sixth-grader Michelle Kilgore and fifth-graders Kinsley Clifford Amelia Comment, Olivia Gottfried and Rain Gilbert.
The crew consists of Lily Bush, Kiely Bennett, Jazmin Leighty, Jax Polar, Ender Leighty, Maven Simmons, Olivia Wallace, Tyler Grim and Tres Klinger.
The musical is directed by Kelly Gomes and Kayla Roub with assistance from Garrett grads Alex Bush, Rachael Kilgore, Jenna Schmidt, Lee Martin and Dustin Hornbeak.
