GARRETT — Residents brought speeding traffic and drainage woes to the Garrett Board of Works Tuesday.
Phyllis Gerstner of 1517 Waynedale Drive, speaking on behalf homeowners in the Maple Glen addition, said vehicles are driving too fast along Waynedale Drive in Maple Glen and continue south to the Countryside Estates addition. Gerstner expressed concern that children can run between cars parked along both sides of the street from the sidewalk.
She acknowledged police have been patrolling the area and thanked them for what they are doing, but noted once the marked police vehicles leave, the speeding continues.
Captain Craig Pepple said parking on both sides of the street does not increase speeders, but offered to bring the lighted speed control sign to the area to help drivers recognize they are going faster than the 20 mph speed limit. Gerstner noted many of the speeders live in the Countryside Estates Addition.
Street Department Superintendent Eric Mossberger said 20 mph speed limit signs were being posted later that day along South Lee Street following action by the board last month, and a stop sign has been added on Third Avenue at Lee Street.
Pepple said the speed limit on city streets is 30 mph unless noted.
A resident at 1317 S. Lee St. complained of standing water, which he referred to at “Lake Lee,” near his home that involved several lots. While aware of broken tiles in the area, the resident expressed concern it might be sewage, causing a possible health hazard and complained of a foul smell emitting from the site.
Water Department Superintendent Pat Kleeman said the old, abandoned combined sewer had been sealed off years ago. There was no resulting sludge from the sewer and that the smell is the result of from the peat in the low ground in the area.
Mayor Todd Fiandt said he would search maps from the area along with the drainage board and City Planner Milton Otero, who was not present at the meeting, to find a conclusion who is responsible for the situation.
Mossberger reported reconstruction and asphalt work on C.R. 15 north of S.R. 8 is complete and the road is reopened.
Police officers received 324 calls for service between May 12 and June 4, according to Pepple. His report showed 23 traffic warnings, and four each traffic tickets and city ordinance calls.
Seven property damage accidents and two personal injury accidents were also recorded, nine arrests were made and 195 business checks were made during the period,
Code Enforcement Officer Tara Smurr reported 112 code violations for high grass and weeds from May 16 to June 5. There were 25 violations for high grass and weeds and rubbish; 19 for junk and rubbish and various other violations including dilapidated buildings, harborage of vermin and obstruction or interfering with the passage of sidewalk.
Her report showed 159 certified letters sent, 102 abates complied, 72 letters sent to City Hall for fines and 37 liens filed against properties.
