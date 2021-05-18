Herendeen to play
at shelter fundraiser
GARRETT — Todd Herendeen will perform in concert to help raise funds for the DeKalb Humane Shelter.
The concert takes place at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 29 in Eastside Park, Garrett.
Blue level tickets are $30. Pink level tickets are $20. Kids under age 12 are free. Tickets are available at the humane shelter west of Butler, at Tails Book Store in Auburn or by calling 413-9003.
The event includes food trucks and a silent auction.
