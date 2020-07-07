Golf
Annual Rotary golf outing is Aug. 16
GARRETT — The Garrett Rotary Club will host its annual scholarship golf outing Sunday, Aug. 16, at the Garrett Country Club. The day will begin with an 8 a.m. shotgun start.
The entry fee is $260 per four-person team, which includes golf, carts, box lunch and drink tickets. Men and women are welcome. If a player does not have a foursome, accommodations will be made to match individual players.
Optional team skins will be offered. Prizes will be given for the closest to the pin on selected holes. A putting contest will also be held.
For information, contact any Garrett Rotary Club member or call the Garrett Country Club at 357-5165.
St. Martin’s golf
outing canceled
GARRETT — The 12th annual Swingin’ for St. Martin’s Golf Benefit has been canceled due to concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The St. Martin’s board of directors recently made the decision.
“Losing the funding generated from our annual golf benefit could be detrimental for our patients, and we need you help,” St. Martin’s wrote in the cancellation announcement.
“Our mission at St. Martin’s Healthcare is to provide quality health care to those individuals and families in our community who are unable to provide for themselves. Our patients and our community need these services.”
St. Martin’s encourages people and groups who have donated in the past to consider donations to the clinic, including monetary contributions, medical masks and gloves.
For more information, visit the St. Martin’s website donation page at smhcin.org/donate-now.
Youth Football
Garrett Youth Football announces registration
GARRETT — Garrett Youth Football has announced two registration plans for the 2020 season.
Interested players can sign up for either tackle or flag leagues. The cost is $70 for tackle football and $30 for flag football.
Flag football is available for players in kindergarten or first grade. Tackle football is for grades 2-6.
Coaches are needed for the upcoming season.
To register or inquire about coaching, contact league president Joe Reed at 715-1903 or vice president Eric Treesh at 226-0167.
Garrett Youth Football Night Out is July 25
GARRETT — The Garrett Youth Football League will host a Youth Football Night Out from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturday, July 25 at the Garrett American Post, 515 W. Fifth Ave., Garrett.
Admission is a freewill donation. Pulled pork meals will be offered and a silent auction will be held. Kickbacks will be the featured band.
Memorabilia
Sports card show set for July 11
FORT WAYNE — A sports cards and collectibles show will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 11 at the Ramada Plaza Center and Travel Hotel (formerly known as Hotel Fort Wayne) at 305 E. Washington Center Road, exit 312-A off Interstate 69.
Dealers from the Tri-state area will be in attendance buying, selling and trading both sport and non-sport cards and collectibles.
There is no admission fee. Visitors can bring in items for appraisal.
For more information, contact Brian Mayne at 824-4867, by email at mcscards@icloud.com or on Facebook at MCS Cards.
