GARRETT — The Garrett Common Council Tuesday discussed the addition of paid holidays for city workers.
In the past six months, Councilman Bobby Diederich said he has contacted leaders of 17 different cities and counties to find how many paid holidays they offered. He reported Garrett has only 11, the lowest of all he polled.
Diederich suggested adding two more paid holidays, possibly Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Presidents Day.
When Mayor Todd Fiandt asked how many personal and sick days these same places offered employees, Diederich responded he only asked about paid holidays.
“By and large, personnel is established by the city and the Board of Works,” said City Attorney Dan Brinkerhoff. Specific items within the employee handbook are brought before the Common Council.
The most recent handbook was updated in 2016, More recent proposed updates were met with department heads suggesting no changes, said Councilman Dave Demske, who also serves on the Board of Works that handles keeping the employee handbooks up-to-date.
Following a great deal of discussion and with outside legal consultants in a few years, the proposed changes were turned down.
“Maybe we can revisit it,” Demske said of adding holidays in an upcoming review of handbook. With the current situation and with COVID-19, Demske said any changes might take up to a year or more.
“I am not in favor at this time. It got shot down before,” he said of the effort.
Diederich said he didn’t want the matter to be mired in red tape.
“I don’t want to see something this simple thrown out,” he said.
Brinkerhoff said he will draft an ordinance to amend the handbook for a future meeting “and see if it goes anywhere.”
“Get it done and put to the council to vote,” Fiandt said.
In other business Tuesday, Police Chief Roland McPherson said two officers were out of service due to exposure to coronavirus, but will be back in a few days.
The chief also reported a new Ford Explorer is being equipped for duty and that he was given approval by the Board of Works to obtain bids for a new vehicle for his department next year.
Fiandt said council members had been assigned to look over wages in various city departments. They include Amanda Charles — wastewater treatment plant; Todd Sattison — electric and water departments; Demske and Tom Kleeman — electric department; and Diederich — streets and parks. All members are to look over police and fire department wages to see how Garrett compares with like-sized cities and situations. The reviews are due back by March 2.
“Don’t mix apples and oranges,” Fiandt said.
