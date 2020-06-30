AUBURN – United Way of DeKalb County will present its 2020 Power of the Purse event on Thursday, Sept. 10, at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum.
Tickets are still available and may be purchased at the United Way office. All previously purchased event tickets will be accepted. Donated purses are still needed, and the community is encouraged to participate with friends and family to get creative.
Power of the Purse Committee members and the United Way staff will begin selling Power Pack tickets Wednesday. This year’s Power Pack Purse is a beautiful Vera Bradley, stuffed with gift cards, wines, jewelry and more, valued at over $1,200.
United Way and the Power of the Purse Committee said they wish to thank all event sponsors:
• State Farm Joyce Hefty-Covell (venue sponsor);
• Taylor Rental Party Plus;
• SDI Flat Roll Group;
• Walmart Distribution Center 6074;
• Parkview DeKalb Hospital;
• Ashley Industrial Molding;
• Beacon Credit Union;
• Butler Mill Services;
• JPMorgan Chase & Co.; and
• Farmers & Merchants State Bank
United Way of DeKalb County said it encourages all to participate in this event, as the funds raised will be crucial to rebuilding the community due to recent events.
Anyone with questions may contact Dawn Mason at dawn@unitedwaydekalb.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.