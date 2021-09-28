To the editor:
The Dine-to-Donate fundraiser for St. Martin’s Healthcare was a success in raising awareness and funds. The event was held on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at Wings Etc. in Kendallville. The restaurant donated 10% of pre-tax food sales. Guests could choose to dine-in or carry out their meals.
SMHC would like to thank the Noble County Health Task Force for organizing the event and the dining guests who ate a meal supporting the cause. SMHC would additionally like to thank the community partners:
Venue Partner: Wings Etc. Kendallville; Premium Burger Partners: Gary & Annette Adkins and Yoder & Jessup, Law Office; Basket-O-Wings Partners: Nik and Grace Caswell and Jim and Julia Nixon.
The Garrett-based health clinic expanded medical and dental services to Noble County residents in 2016. At present, nearly 25% of the clinic’s patients are from Noble County. The next Noble County fundraising event will be held in 2022. Please look to the Noble County Health Task Force for more information.
Noble County Health Task Force was founded to provide local support to our county's uninsured or under-insured by increasing awareness of St. Martin’s services; providing financial support to the clinic and recruiting medical volunteers to help support the Clinic’s operations. Task Force members include Gary Adkins, Nicolette Benedict, Grace Caswell, Julia Nixon, and Joshua Munson.
The proceeds raised from the Dine to Donate support St. Martin’s mission. SMHC serves the uninsured and underinsured health care needs of DeKalb and Noble counties. The clinic helps maintain the physical, psychological, emotional, and spiritual health of the community.
Grace Caswell
Garrett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.