AUBURN — The following licenses to wed were granted in December in DeKalb County.
Cole Alexander Wooldridge, 21, Garrett and Brookelynn Faith Jarnagin, 21, LaOtto.
Ryan Tyler Slone, 29, Auburn and Jessica Nicole Kueber, 31, Auburn.
Richard Lavern Kutzner, 90, Avilla and Patricia Ann Leonard, 81, Auburn.
James Austin Grimm, 76, Ozark, Missouri and Carol Lee Helbert, 73, Butler.
Allen Lee Robinson, 46, Butler and Heather Marie Neese, 37, Butler.
Bryan Thomas Parrott, 28, Auburn and Breann Elizabeth Flower, 27, Sturgis, Michigan.
Eric David Waring, 22, Butler and Kiahnna Marie-Lynn Godsey, 19, Butler.
Tyler Allen King, 36, Waterloo and Audrey Marie Kistler, 22, Waterloo.
Nigel Gwynn Gilbert Trice, 44, New Haven and Heather Michelle Douglass, 46, Auburn.
Simeon Gray Higgins, 26, Bethelridge, Kentucky and Rebecca Rose Steury, 25, St. Joe.
Colson Graham Chase, 21, Fort Wayne and Elizabeth G’Nell Abel, 19, Auburn.
Dakota Ashton McHale, 21, Auburn and Megan Sue Carpenter, 21, Auburn.
Christopher Allen Squires, 37, Auburn and Anna Teresa Gale, 27, Fort Wayne.
Tyler Jeffrey Eustace, 19, Montpelier, Ohio and Bailey Anna Bowen, 20, Edgerton, Ohio.
Konstantinos Vlachos, 36, Palaiochori, Chalkidiki, Greece and Irene Manolas, 25, Auburn.
Tyler Alen Mobley, 30, Garrett and Samantha Paige Hamblin, 24, Garrett.
Michael Ryan Bryant, 42, Auburn and Ashley Leanne Keister, 28, Auburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.