Arrested in Noble County
Joseph A. Loy, 34, of the 11600 block of East C.R. 400S, LaOtto, was booked at 9:41 a.m. Aug. 20 to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information was provided.
Steve B. Moore, 35, of the 6000 block of C.R. 7, Garrett, was arrested at 3:34 a.m. Aug. 20 on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information was provided.
Ronald L. Stevens, 36, of the 100 block of Rose Drive, Avilla, was booked at 10:50 a.m. Aug. 20 to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information was provided.
John R. Hale, 53, of the 6400 block of East Hopewell Road, Avilla, was arrested 9:16 p.m. Aug. 21 by Rome City Police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor.
Arrested in DeKalb County
Timothy Hahn, 51, of the 1100 block of South Peters Street, Garrett, was arrested at 8:25 p.m. Aug. 19 by Indiana State Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Lori Williams, 58, of the 900 block of West King Street, Garrett, was arrested at 8:26 p.m. Aug. 19 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Level 6 felony and Class A and Class C misdemeanors.
Philip Langford, 51, of the 100 block of South Broadway, Butler, was arrested at 8:28 p.m. Aug. 19 by Butler Police on charges of domestic battery, causing bodily injury, a Level 6 felony and invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
Matthew Wilondek, 18, of the 700 block of South Broadway, Butler, was arrested at 3:21 p.m. Aug. 20 by Butler Police on charges of criminal recklessness, a Class B misdemeanor; and reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor.
Jordan Hughes, 24, of the 600 block of South Cowen Street, Garrett, was arrested Aug. 21 by Garrett Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, alleging failure to appear on a probation violation for a Level 6 felony.
Richard Radtke, 56, of the 400 block of Lane 100, Lake Arrowhead, Hudson, was arrested at 11 p.m. Aug. 21 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Dakota Albertson, 23, of the 3300 block of S.R. 1, Butler, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 22 by Butler Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, alleging criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
Ethan Slone, 20, of the 800 block of North Cedar Street, Auburn, was arrested at 8:42 p.m. Aug. 22 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, alleging distribution of an intimate image, a Class A misdemeanor.
Christopher Reinoehl, 22, of the 600 block of West King Street, Garrett, was arrested at 11 a.m. Aug. 24 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to return to lawful detention, a Level 6 felony.
Say Say, 28, of the 4000 block of Hessen Cassel Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 3:57 p.m. Aug. 24 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Level 6 felony and as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Chance Riccius, 28, of the 1700 block of C.R. 60, Garrett, was arrested at 7:17 p.m. Aug. 24 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant, alleging habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony.
Jessie Napier, 46, of the 200 block of Jackson Street, Rome City, was arrested at 10:09 a.m. Aug. 25 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a Class A misdemeanor charge.
