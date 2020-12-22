Christine Moe
ALBION — Christine C. Moe, 65, of Albion, died Dec. 14, 2020.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.
Doris Maurer-Mudrack
GARRETT — Doris Jane Maurer-Mudrack, 79, of Garrett, died Dec. 13, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Mary Berkes
AVILLA — Mary A. Berkes, 93, of Avilla, died Dec. 17, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Monte Fischer
AVILLA — Monte E. Fischer, 68, of Sioux City, Iowa and formerly of Avilla, died Dec. 9, 2020.
Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, handled arrangements.
Harold Shoppell
AVILLA — Harold Roy Shoppell, 89, of Avilla, died Dec. 13, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Pauline Badman
AUBURN — Pauline Margarite Badman, 93, of Auburn, died Dec. 13, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home handled arrangements.
Marc Bowers
AUBURN — Marc Bowers, 67, of Auburn, died Dec. 16, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Maxine Campbell
AUBURN — Maxine M. “Micki” Campbell, 93, of Auburn, died Dec. 16, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, is handling arrangements.
Larry McComb
AUBURN — Larry J. McComb, 82, of Auburn, died Dec. 13, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Betty Miller
AUBURN — Betty L. Miller, 91, of Auburn, died Dec. 13, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home handled arrangements.
Deborah Scott
WATERLOO — Deborah M. Scott, 58, of Waterloo, died Dec. 13, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Luella Washler
FORT WAYNE — Luella Anne Washler, 90, of Fort Wayne and born in Concord Township, DeKalb County, died Dec. 12, 2020.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, handled arrangements.
Ramona Hill
HICKSVILLE, Ohio — Ramona J. Hill, 87, of Hicksville, Ohio, died Dec. 14, 2020.
Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hicksville, handled arrangements.
Alice Berry
ASHLEY — Alice May Berry, 92, of Ashley, died Dec. 16, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Maxine Warkentine
HUDSON — Maxine Warkentine, 84, of Hudson and formerly of Mendon, Michigan, died Dec. 16, 2020.
Eickhoff Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
ConnieJean Marquart-Harper
KENDALLVILLE — ConnieJean Marquart-Harper, 79, of Kendallville, died Dec. 15, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Lottie Inzer
KENDALLVILLE — Lottie Inzer, 89, of Kendallville, died Dec. 15, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Daniel Rowe
KENDALLVILLE — Daniel Kelly Rowe, 76, of Kendallville, died Nov. 28, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Jay Thompson Jr.
KENDALLVILLE — Jay D. Thompson Jr., 41, of Kendallville, died Dec. 16, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Morris Eggleston
ANGOLA — Morris George Eggleston, 89, of Angola, died Dec. 9, 2020.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.
Betty Swangim
ANGOLA — Betty Jo Swangim, 87, of Angola, died Dec. 16, 2020.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Robert Roland Sr.
FREMONT — Robert William Roland Sr., 77, of Fremont, died Dec. 14, 2020.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.
Gene Lewis
ORLAND — Gene R. Lewis, 90, of Orland, died Dec. 15, 2020.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.