GARRETT — During a brief meeting of the Garrett Common Council July 5, new Police Chief Gerald Kline reported a slow uptick in activity in the past few weeks.
His report showed 198 calls for service between June 20 and July 4. Officers handed out 28 traffic warnings and 11 traffic tickets. Five property damage accidents were reported during the period.
Of the 11 total arrests, two each were for traffic and warrants, one each for alcohol and methamphetamine, and five for miscellaneous charges.
Kline said he noticed a “huge increase” in the number of mental health calls that take quite a bit more time for officers to properly handle the cases, sometimes entailing taking a person into custody for 24-hour detention.
“We know it’s a huge issue,” Kline said.
He told council members he plans to reach out to local mental health agencies and counselors in the community and the school district, including Renee Hood, Dottie Fuentes and the Northeastern Center to get updates and suggestions. Currently, those needing help are taken to Parkview Randallia in Fort Wayne and are normally released within 72 hours unless they are found to be a danger to themselves or someone else.
“I think a lot of times, people are blaming these issues on the pandemic, but I think maybe more things are being brought to light. Obviously, we are seeing a lot more violent acts during this time,” he added.
Kline noted that follow-up counseling sessions are not always continued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.