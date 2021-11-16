These tickets were paid in Butler City Court Oct. 21-28. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
Yahya A. Adam, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150.
David J. Bahr, Fort Wayne, display of registration, $150 (ISP).
Peter L. Bassett, Hamilton, speeding, $150 (DC).
Victoria L. Bauer, Sherwood, Ohio, speeding, $150 (AUB).
Venitno A. Bautista, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
Mandei L. Bedenfield, Fort Wayne, no valid driver’s license, $150 (BPD).
Reagan A.M. Burch, Kendallville, speeding, $150 (DC).
Jennifer L. Carnahan, Auburn, use of telecommunications device, $171 (AUB).
Keshia M. Chase, Ashley, distracted driving, $171 (ISP).
Carleigh C. Common, Waterloo, speeding, $196 (DC).
Troy J. Dahlstrom, Decatur, speeding, $170 (DC).
Kurt R. Derrow, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Katrina E. Dillow, Butler, learner permit violation, $185 (BPD); no operator’s license when required, $175 (BPD).
Joseph A. Donelson, Pleasant Lake, no tail lights, $146 (BPD).
Thomas J. Eulitt, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Daniel J. Fisher, Butler, no valid driver’s license, $150 (BPD); operating a vehicle without financial responsibility, $235 (BPD).
Stacy L. Fleming, Auburn, disregarding stop sign, $171 (DC).
Dennis D. Fletcher Jr., Auburn, unsafe lane movement, $190 (AUB).
Tyler A. Freeman, Portage, Michigan, speeding, $150 (DC).
Salem E. Gates, Kokomo, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Joseph F. Geiger, Fort Wayne, disregarding stop sign, $171 (DC).
Daniel J. Gile, Leo, speeding, $190 (ISP).
Nora L. Gray, Hamilton, disregarding stop sign, $171 (DC).
Ashley N. Harber, Fort Wayne, speeding, $196 (GPD).
Rebecca A. Harmon, Rockville, no valid driver’s license, $150 (DC).
Joshua A. Helton, Auburn, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Joshua R. Hobbs, Urbana, false or fictitious registration, $175 (GPD).
Evan A. Houchin, Shelbyville, speeding, $150 (DC).
Victor T. Hung, Alhambra, California, speeding, $175 (DC).
Bradley J. Jackson, Goshen, speeding, $165 (DC).
Joseph C. Jackson, Butler, expired plates, $175 (BPD).
Tyler D. Johnson, Waterloo, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Felicia R. Jordan, Garrett, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Dillion J. Kaley, Grabill, speeding, $171 (DC).
Aaron A. Kopel, Carmel, expired plates, $150 (AUB).
David E. Lima, Angola, speeding, $150 (ISP).
Jacob D. Mason, Harlan, expired plates, $150 (DC).
Austin M. Mayer, Fort Wayne, speeding, $190 (DC).
Brooke E. Mays, Garrett, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Karen M. McCullough, Elizabethtown, Kentucky, speeding, $190 (ISP).
Dirk L. McKown, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Logan A. Monteith, Huntington, expired plates, $150 (DC).
Erica L. Montoya, Garrett, speeding, $171 (DC).
Vernon C. Nash III, Muskegon, Michigan, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Jeremy M. Neely, Corunna, speeding, $175 (DC).
Sam A. Norton, Fort Wayne, speeding, $196 (AUB).
Melissa A. Omlor, Fort Wayne, expired plates, $150 (DC).
Kyleigh A. Ortiz, Butler, speeding, $150 (DC).
Nathan L. Patrick, Avilla, speeding, $150 (DC).
Tabitha R. Porter, North Manchester, disregarding stop sign, $171 (DC).
Kyle M.L. Purdy, Decatur, speeding, $171 (DC).
Beth A. Rhodes, Waterloo, following too closely, $196 (WPD).
Ronald D. Russell, use of telecommunications device, $171 (DC).
Mariah L. Schrock, Angola, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Danial F. Noor-Sham, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
Justin W. Shoemaker, Kendallville, U-turn on freeway, $165 (ISP).
Troy E. Shown, Elgin, Illinois, speeding, $190 (AUB).
Hardeep Singh, Big Rapids, Michigan, speeding, $171 (DC).
Billy R. Slone Jr., Kendallville, speeding, $196 (AUB).
Melissa S. Stott, Kokomo, speeding, $164 (AUB).
Quiante D. Thomas, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Gregory A. Underwood, Warsaw, driving while suspended, $235 (ISP).
Eddie R. Wilcox Jr., Corunna, speeding, $150 (BPD).
Jacob B. Williams, Lima, Ohio, speeding, $171 (ISP); expired plates, $150 (ISP).
Mia K. Wukotich, Bryan, Ohio, expired plates, $150 (ISP).
Veronica K. Xayarath, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Grace L. Yunker, Sturgis, Michigan, speeding, $171 (DC).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
