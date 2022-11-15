GARRETT — Gloria Jean Young (Grammy), age 74, of Garrett, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Parkview DeKalb in Auburn, Indiana, surrounded with love by her family.
She was born on Feb. 12, 1948, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Walter Wayne Perry and Bonnie Jean (Roland) Perry.
Jean worked at Electric Motors until she retired in 2012.
Survivors include her sister Debbie Perry, of Garrett; son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Jennifer Warfield, of Garrett; son, Brent Warfield, of Garrett; son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth and Angie Young, of Kendallville; one daughter, Katy Relyea, of Garrett; four granddaughters, Kirston (Zach) Delauder, Kelsi Warfield (Dayton Sweet), and Payton Warfield, all of Garrett and Kalli Young, of Kendallville; three grandsons, Zack Warfield and Sullivan Warfield, both of Garrett and Kristopher Young, of Kendallville; two great-grandchildren, Jace Delauder and Rylee Delauder, of Garrett.
Jean was a huge animal lover and never turned a stray away. She loved her family dearly and was kind to everyone she met. She had a colorful and lively spirit that always brought a smile to the faces of others. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, even if it was just sitting around enjoying each others company.
A Celebration of Life will take place at the Garrett American Legion, 515 W. Fifth Ave., in Garrett, on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, from 2-6 p.m.
Memorials donations may be given to the DeKalb Humane Society, 5730 C.R. 11A, Auburn, IN 46706.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home, Auburn.
