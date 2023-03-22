GARRETT — A remedy to address complaints of flooding in the Woodview Estates subdivision is moving forward, according to City Planner Milton Otero.
Homeowner Tonya McFerron made her case before the Garrett Board of Works earlier this month regarding chronic standing water in her backyard, only to be referred to the DeKalb County Drainage Board for action. McFerron took her complaints to county’s meeting on March 16.
Last week, Mayor Todd Fiandt and Otero received word from the DeKalb County Drainage Board that plans are in the works to reconstruct the 15-inch Fred Groscup South tile to 24 inches or larger by the end of the year. Should developers come in at a later date, it would be on their dime to increase the size to 36 inches, board member Dave Demske said.
Tuesday, Garrett’s Board of Works moved forward with an agreement with Custer Farms to take over the deed of dedication for Phase II of Heritage Estates, with the condition that Custer Farms be responsible for the next two years to fix any damage to the roadway or infrastructure. Plans are to meet with Custer Farms representatives to get an agreement drafted for the next session.
In other business, Otero said bid notices are going out this week for this year’s 50/50 sidewalk replacement program. Bids will be opened at the board’s April 4 meeting.
A request to purchase a new command vehicle for the assistant fire chief at a cost of $42,090 from Kelly LLC passed by a 2-1 vote.
Demske said those funds could be used to help fund a new fire truck instead of paying for a take-home vehicle. “I am not in favor at this time,” he said of the purchase.
Police Chief Gerald Kline thanked city departments for their help during the recent memorial service for Master Trooper James Bailey in a show of community pride.
His activity report for March 6-19 showed 140 calls for service, 12 traffic warnings five property damage accidents and five arrests. Officers recorded 38 business checks during the period.
Quotes to remodel the fire and police department were tabled pending more information and references about bidders for the project.
Code Enforcement Officer Tara Smurr reported 24 code violations in the past two weeks. Of that total, 23 included various junk and rubbish violations and one was for unlawfully interfering or obstructing a sidewalk.
Her report showed 18 certified letters sent, 27 abates complied, 26 abates sent to City Hall, seven abates sent to City Hall for the second time, 11 unclaimed letters returned, and 13 extensions made until the spring clean-up on Saturday, May 20 at Washler Inc. To date, 128 notices have been served so far this year.
The board approved two contractor bids for street improvements, the first with API for mill and fill for two projects along Hamsher and Houston streets at $558,280. The second bid was for crack fill in the amount of $17,640 based on a per square foot cost to Asphalt Maintenance Service.
Garrett was awarded $363,502.50 in the most recent Community Crossings grant cycle to be administered by the Indiana Department of Transportation for funding up to 75% of the construction cost of the project and the purchase of materials.
Wastewater Plant Superintendent Marcy Coe reported the clarifier drive is complete and squeegees will arrive next week. “Everything is going pretty good,” she said.
Streets and Parks Superintendent Eric Mossberger reported Chad Werkheiser has completed recertification as pool operator. Mossberger and another employee have been re-certified for category B mosquito control.
Plans are to watch the weather in the event of additional snow events, with plans to remove salt spreaders and plows in the near future, he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.