Scrapbook event helps scholarship fund
To the editor:
On Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, an event was held at the Garrett High School cafeteria. It was a scrapbooking day, put on to raise funds for the GHS Alumni Scholarship Fund.
One of the main purposes of the Alumni Association is to raise funds for graduating seniors at GHS to further their education. Seniors can apply for these scholarships.
It took many, many people to make the scrapbooking day a huge success. I would like to thank the following people, businesses and organizations for their help with this special fundraiser:
Tonya Weaver, Garrett-Keyser-Butler School Corporation, Dean Bruns, Kim and Terri Oster, Kay Oster, Judith Werner, David Lankard, Hertha H. Moran, Andrew Dircksen, Nathan Wilondek, Walmart Distribution Center Garrett, U.A.W. Local 164, Jenny Kennedy, Carl Hixson, Jacquelyn (Black) Wendland, Larry and Mary Miller, Phyllis Gerstner, Northside Body Shop, Garrett Garden Club, Douglas Fraze, Jerry and Michelle Shroads, Mark and Ramona Michael, Kessler’s Kountry, Chuck Henry, Theresa (Schultz) Wingrove, Tucker Depew, Maureen (Moran) Shippy, Dave “Buzz” Steward, Doug and Deb Treesh, Samantha and Kendall Brookhart, Cathy Roberts, Sharon Molargik, Barb David, Jackie Yarde, Susan Blaugh, Millie Moody, Emma Placencia, Mary Placencia, Judy Snider, Virginia Davis, Diana Zimmerman, Brenda Kock, Pat Bartels, Jenny Teders, Carol Spears, Carol Allen, Ruth Camarata, Linda Eltzroth, Sonia Strevy, Chris Trappe, Ann Bogenschutz, Coral Virnish, Debbie Souder, Dawn Burris, Lisa Price, Becky Brandon, Cynthia Streicher, Amy Luther, Sharon Goebel, Brenda Burcham, Stormy Cotterman, Shelly Commisso, Heather Taube, Janelle Cooks, Janice Shepler, Cherrie Wells, Stephanie Gaier, Jessica Smith, Valerie Clifton, Amy Miller, Pam Dickman, Ron Sleeper RV Center of Columbia City, Marcie Conkle, Ben Davis Ford, Auburn Walmart, Garrett Subway, Miller’s Market, Kroger of Auburn, Sara Beth Kelham, Garrett FFA Club, Pizza Forum, Buffalo Wild Wings, T&R Junction, Chef Peng, Garrett Pizza Hut, Timmie’s Pizza and BBQ, Mino’s II Restaurant, CSXT Railroad Garrett Depot, Julie Diederich at Miss Vicki’s, Garrett High School Athletics, Going Green, Auburn Home Depot, Fort Wayne Home Depot, Sittin’ Bull, NCG Cinemas, JAM Center, Midge Baughman, Karen Maurer, Mark Dekonick at Mark’s Wood Shop, Craig and Jane Myers, Wes and Brenda Warstler, Ben Warstler, Barron Thomas and Nucor, GHS woods class and Jim Slain, Dick Bond, Jim and Ginger Simon, Steve and Kathy Kelham and Kelham Farms, Garrett State Bank, Jodie Meyer, Garrett Mayor Todd Fiandt, Carbaugh Jewelers, Miss Garrett Payton Warfield, Hubie Ashcraft band, MJS Apparel, Tammy Karr/Norwex, Kayleigh Conrad/31, Melissa Toth/Norwex, DeBrand’s Chocolates of Fort Wayne, Garrett NAPA, Dan Davis and Superior Woodcrafts, PN Nails of Auburn, Mai Nails of Auburn, Jane’s Bronze Body Shop, Dutch Heritage Baking & Catering, Carol Hathaway, Arthur Evans, Linda Weyrick, Susan Funk, Peg Sutton, Fay Holbrook, Jenny Hippensteel, Sharon Wells, Tina Kline, Nancy Lantz, Mary Ellen Johnson, Pat Hammel, Penny Wolf, April Wise, Toni Gall, Michelle Randol, Tina Drezewiecki, Angie Smith, Cindy Smith, Cheryl Helmke of Creative Memories, Laverda Lehman of Simply Paper and Supplies, Marilyn Wedler of Stampin’ Up, Amy Houser of Cricut Lady, Krista Sullinger, Mark Ober, Garrett High School art students, Kenny Cutler, Auburn Museum, Julie Faulkner, Pam Fleetwood, Julie Yarde and JY Design & Print, Reene Rowe, Rosemary Leech and an anonymous donor.
Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who helped with this fundraiser in any way. I hope I didn’t leave anyone out. If I did, please accept my deepest thanks.
Kim Evans
Garrett
