Knights golf outing supports Gibault Home
To the editor:
On June 12, the Knights of Columbus Council #1790 held their 16th annual golf outing in support of Gibault Home.
The outing was held at the Garrett Country Club and had 23 teams participating.
Thanks to the support from many local businesses and golfers, $5,500.00 was raised. Businesses and individuals contributing were: Kim and Kathy Shumway, Fred Demske, Adventure Homes, DDK Constuction, Garrett Country Club, Garrett State Bank, Gibault Children Services, Kelham Farms, Brinkerhoff and Brinkerhoff, LaOtto Excavating, Mother Teresa Assembly #2581, M&S Steel, Reynold Wealth Management/Chamberlain Group, The Pier Place, Thomas Funeral Home, Yoder Ford, Nick Goralczyk, T&T Plumbing and Heating, Shepherd Family Auto Group, Biggby Coffee in memory of Bernie Prebynski and I memory of John Costin.
A special thanks also to Home Depot for the donation of a gas grill donated for the drawing and the donation from the winning team of Sherm Lewis, Ron Blotkamp, Tom Blotkamp and Tony Surfus for donating the winnings.
Tony Blomeke Committee Chair
Kendallville
