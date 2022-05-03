Saint Joseph Preschool accepting registrations
GARRETT — Registration is now open for 2022-2023 Saint Joseph Catholic Preschool. There are two options available for students.
The school is located at 301 W. Houston St.
Option 1 is Monday-Friday, 8-2:45 p.m. or 8-11 a.m. Option 2 is Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 8-2:45 p.m. or 8-11 a.m.
Children must turn 3 or 4 before Aug. 1, 2022.
For more information about the school, classes, curriculum and tuition fees, call 357-5137 or email info@stjosephgarrett.org. More information can also be found on the website, stjosephschoolgarrett.org/.
