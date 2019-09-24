SYRACUSE — Garrett’s volleyball team continued its tremendous season by winning the Wawasee Invitational on Saturday.
The Railroaders won eight of nine sets in winning all four of their matches. They only went the full three sets with Columbia City in defeating the Eagles 25-9, 23-25, 15-4.
Garrett (18-1) swept Bethany Christian (25-17, 25-23), Culver Academies (25-18, 25-12) and Wabash (25-13, 25-16).
Sophomore Morgan Ostrowski had 22 kills in the tournament for the Railroaders, and junior Logan Smith had 16 aces.
Garrett has two Northeast Corner Conference matches coming up on the road. It travels to Westview today, then will have the big showdown against Angola Thursday. The Hornets are 11-1, 5-0 in the NECC, before their match at Homestead Monday night.
A live video broadcast of the Garrett-Angola match will be on the Hometown Media page on Facebook. It will start around 7 p.m. on Thursday.
