GARRETT — At Tuesday’s meeting of the Garrett Board of Works, Executive Director Anton King of the DeKalb County Economic Development Partnership shared highlights from 2020 amid the pandemic, “which oddly was a record-breaking year from a dollar-investment standpoint,” he said.
“What we saw was it was a time to hit the pause button, with companies realizing where to make their dollar investments strategically. DeKalb County was the benefactor of several consolidations,” he said, reporting some $145 million in investments in the county as a whole, a total 43 deals altogether, not only in manufacturing and distribution sector, but also a great deal of commercial activity, commercial expansions and quality-of-life projects, such as Momentive Performance Materials and the expansion of Shorty’s Steakhouse, both in Garrett.
King noted a considerable number of expansions countywide, such as hotels and a senior living community in Auburn.
What was found over the last year was the need for community broadband for people working from home and when eLearning became everyday life for a period of time, King said.
He praised Garrett’s new residential developments on the south side of town, noting broadband and housing go hand-in-hand. King said a strategy is in the works to provide new residences ranging the spectrum from executive to low-income.
He also noted the lack of available “talent” and willing workers in the county for openings in both industries and small businesses is a definite hang-up to growth, another goal for the Partnership. When people come to the area for these jobs, they will need places to live, King added.
King also presented the annual contract between the City of Garrett and the Partnership to promote, attract or gain commercial employers within the city’s corporate boundaries, general promotion and economic development. The $14,749 flat fee and services are the same as last year, which the board approved.
“Our goal is to continue to grow our economy, be an asset to our community, attract business and industry — and right now attract talent to fulfill the need for our industry,” King said.
In other business, Garrett’s 50/50 sidewalk replacement program already has drawn 14 applications in the past two weeks, according to City Planner Milton Otero. Webb Concrete Construction will be contacting all applicants this week to set up appointments.
Otero said meetings of the Plan Commission and the Board of Zoning Appeals for May 25 have been canceled. He reported 93 improvement permits and six unsafe violations to date.
Police Chief Roland McPherson reported officers received 132 calls for service from April 19 to May 2, including 18 traffic warnings, 15 traffic tickets, two property- damage accidents and one city ordinance call.
Officers recorded 16 arrests, including five traffic, three warrants, one battery and eight drug arrests that include two for methamphetamine, two paraphernalia and four multiple drug arrests. Officers made 53 business checks during the period. McPherson said 12 arrests were of non-residents, and four were Garrett residents.
The board also approved the purchase of a fully equipped 2021 Ford Explorer from Bill Yoder Ford for $43,049 to replace the current K-9 vehicle. The Explorer is already in stock, McPherson said.
The city swimming pool has been filled and will undergo testing next week, according to Streets and Parks Superintendent Eric Mossberger. Workers are also busy mowing grass and sprucing up the landscape beds in the parks. Planters and park benches have been installed in the downtown for the summer, and work will begin on the alley between East King and Keyser streets, he added. The department’s mosquito sprayer will be certified this week, with spraying to begin next week.
Work on the first phase of the Randolph Street Beautification project is complete, with new sidewalks installed and grass and trees planted. The project included removal of 25 old trees, replaced by 38 street- and sidewalk-friendly new trees. Plans are to continue this project in the future, Mossberger said. The trees will be fed, shaped and trimmed by the city.
Several curbs and a concrete pad for a bike rack at the city pool have been installed.
Mossberger reminded residents and volunteers about Saturday’s citywide cleanup day at the street barn on East Quincy Street from 7-11:30 a.m.
Fire Chief Chad Werkheiser thanked his 32 firefighters for their dedication and for all they do in the community in honor of National Firefighters Day. Mayor Todd Fiandt also offered thanks for their good work.
The board approved nearly doubling the city’s internet speed to 100 megabytes per second on a four-year contract with Auburn Essential Services at a cost of $648.95 per month.
The city began hydrant flushing this week, according to Water Utility Superintendent Pat Kleeman. Residents noticing cloudy water are to contact the city utility office. In most cases, the water will clear up by leaving it run for a few minutes, he added.
The feeder line project under the railroad tracks went “very well,” said Kleeman.
City Engineer Aaron Ott told board members the sewer extension project at C.R. 19 and S.R. 8 is 95% complete.
Wastewater Plant Superintendent Bruce Schlosser reported the plant is meeting all commitments at this time. He announced the retirement last week of Jeff Bartels, who worked at the plant for 31 years.
Superintendent Dave VanDerbosch reported electric utility workers have been busy with continuing system improvements. Last week, workers completely rebuilt the 100 block south between Harrison and Walsh streets, and they currently are working to rebuild alleys between Lee and Walsh streets to allow a new feed direction to Garrett-Keyser-Butler Schools and the JAM Center.
Both regularly scheduled meetings of Board of Works and Common Council at City Hall have been moved to May 25 from May 18. The Board of Works meets at 8:30 a.m., and the Council meets at 7 p.m.
