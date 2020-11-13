MONROEVILLE — A 14-4 second quarter put the Garrett girls basketball team in the driver's seat on the way to a 45-20 win over host Heritage Thursday.
The Railroaders and Patriots were tied at 4-4 following eight minutes. Garrett (2-0) took over with a 14-4 second quarter and followed that up with a 19-3 third quarter to put the game out of reach.
Sophomore Bailey Kelham and junior Morgan Ostrowski each scored 15 points to pace the Railroaders.
"I was proud of the defensive effort all night long," Garrett coach Bob Lapadot said. "Heritage had long possessions in the first quarter that really milked the clock. We got great shots, but after a week off, they weren’t falling.
"Morgan did a good job keeping us in it in the first, and then we found a little rhythm in the second. At halftime, they talked about picking up the defensive intensity and extending our pressure. That led to 18 steals and 30 Heritage turnovers.
"Morgan was great all night. She dominated the post at both ends," Lapadot said. "Bay (Kelham) is just a scorer. Even on cold shooting night, she still finds ways to get you 15 to 20 points.
Junior Taylor Gerke had nine points and junior Nataley Armstrong added six.
"Nat did a great job running our break and finished with eight assists that could have 15 if we finished all our good looks," the Garrett coach said.
"Taylor continues to contribute in every statistical category. She has totally bought into our system and is thriving at both ends of the floor."
Ostrowski grabbed 14 rebounds and blocked four shots. Armstrong had eight assists and five steals. Kelham had six steals and two assists. Gerke added four rebounds, five steals and blocked three shots.
There was no reserve game played.
"I thought we had great minutes by everyone tonight, especially on the defensive end. I was happy that when the three-point shot wasn’t falling, we found other ways to put points on the board," Lapadot said.
"We are happy to be 2-0 and really excited that starting next week, we will be at full strength roster-wise with (Kaitlyn) Bergman coming back from a hamstring injury, and the return of Faith Owen to lineup."
The Garrett girls have a busy week. They host North Side tonight, Nov. 17, visit New Haven Wednesday and host DeKalb Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.